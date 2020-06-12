Trending on Internet

Bright pink.

C1 3 it... but scientists think there's a natural explanation.

Lonar lake was born about 50-thousand years ago... when a meteorite hit earth.

Recently... its water has changed to a bright pink color.

Experts say that's probably due to a type of algae in the crater that is changing its behavior due to rising salt levels.

The lake's salt content is higher than usual because the water level is low right now... and there hasn't been much rain to dilute it.

Since salt does not evaporate... water that turns into vapor leaves saltier water behind.

This isn't the first time lonar lake has turned pink -- but it's the most dramatic in recent memory.

A good family activity to do while staying home is jigsaw puzzles -- but they've become so popular... you might have difficulty finding one.

That's what happened to heidi paulette... so she created a "puzzle swap" in her maine town.

Paulette built a shed with her son.

Then she posted about it on facebook... and has been getting new puzzles every day since.

Paulette says she may have to build a second shed because of the overwhelming response.

L3: trending on the internet white restaurant gets rare orange lobster massachusetts it's an ultra-rare orange lobster that was received by massachusetts seafood eatery, "arnold's" if that sounds familiar, it's because arnold's made headlines in 20-19 ... when it received a rare blue lobster.

But orange lobsters are even more remarkable -- there are only about 1 in 30 million.

The restaurant says its decided to pardon the lobster.

They plan to donate it to