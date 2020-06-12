Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending on Internet
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Trending on Internet
Lake water turns pink, restaurant gets rare lobster
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bright pink.

C1 3 it... but scientists think there's a natural explanation.

Lonar lake was born about 50-thousand years ago... when a meteorite hit earth.

Recently... its water has changed to a bright pink color.

Experts say that's probably due to a type of algae in the crater that is changing its behavior due to rising salt levels.

The lake's salt content is higher than usual because the water level is low right now... and there hasn't been much rain to dilute it.

Since salt does not evaporate... water that turns into vapor leaves saltier water behind.

This isn't the first time lonar lake has turned pink -- but it's the most dramatic in recent memory.

A good family activity to do while staying home is jigsaw puzzles -- but they've become so popular... you might have difficulty finding one.

That's what happened to heidi paulette... so she created a "puzzle swap" in her maine town.

Paulette built a shed with her son.

Then she posted about it on facebook... and has been getting new puzzles every day since.

Paulette says she may have to build a second shed because of the overwhelming response.

L3: trending on the internet white restaurant gets rare orange lobster massachusetts it's an ultra-rare orange lobster that was received by massachusetts seafood eatery, "arnold's" if that sounds familiar, it's because arnold's made headlines in 20-19 ... when it received a rare blue lobster.

But orange lobsters are even more remarkable -- there are only about 1 in 30 million.

The restaurant says its decided to pardon the lobster.

They plan to donate it to



Related news from verified sources

The Internet Roasts Usher After Nicki Minaj’s Trollz Clinic Diss: “Ain’t No Shout-Out Bro”

The Internet Roasts Usher After Nicki Minaj’s Trollz Clinic Diss: “Ain’t No Shout-Out Bro” The Internet is 100 percent here for what Nicki Minaj is serving up. Social media has reacted to the...
SOHH - Published

The Internet Destroys Sony Playstation W/ Hard-Hitting Hilarious PS5 Memes

The Internet Destroys Sony Playstation W/ Hard-Hitting Hilarious PS5 Memes The Internet is not holding back on Sony Playstation – at all. Social media has unloaded on the...
SOHH - Published

Web inventor: Closing digital divide must be top priority

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee said Thursday the COVID-19 pandemic...
SeattlePI.com - Published



Tweets about this

VRicciThode

Ness - Black Lives Matter *sees wendig trending* *clicks on trend* *blocks everyone* *omg so much stupid it burns lights the internet on fire* 50 seconds ago

themugen_now

themugen @StageLeftLaura @kbyrd46143 @realDonaldTrump @cate_irish_18 😔 and your name is Karen. #trending . See...? Of cours… https://t.co/8y30AgXccm 56 seconds ago

1Wasichu

JOHNQPUBLIC RT @RealCandaceO: Since I’m trending I’d like to introduce you guys to the best video on the internet right now. Nothing makes my spirit… 6 minutes ago

markkippa

mark RT @BollocksWeather: Can't wait to wake up tomorrow, flick the internet on and see what bullshit nonsense is trending. https://t.co/sP7bil… 7 minutes ago

OlympedeGouges

Female Enlightenment RT @GeeksGamersCom: Trending on Twitter: #ChuckWendig. Reportedly, Wendig is the catalyst for the #InternetArchive to shut down their free… 13 minutes ago

sa_nickiminaj

Trollz Era RT @sa_nickiminaj: @SpotifyCares Yes the song is deserving to be added because it has been trending in the internet the whole day, it has a… 14 minutes ago

TheMarkOfMalice

A Dormant Flame @ComicPerch Can someone explain to me what the exact controversy is? All I know about it is that Chuck Wendig was t… https://t.co/w5ADvJDhSm 15 minutes ago

HoegLaw

Richard Hoeg RT @HoegLaw: While I am bemused to see Chuck Wendig trending for causing the Internet Archive's library project to shutter (he blocked me l… 16 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Olive Garden breadsticks are being used as hot dog buns [Video]

Olive Garden breadsticks are being used as hot dog buns

The internet is not happy with this culinary mash-up

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:47Published
Floodwaters Take Down Three-Story Building in China [Video]

Floodwaters Take Down Three-Story Building in China

GUANGXI, CHINA — After some torrential flooding in parts of southern China earlier in the week, a three-story building crashed into a river in Guangxi. Footage of the crash was posted to Miaopai..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:55Published
Dancing Chinese 'Aunties' Stomp on Glass-Bottom Bridge! [Video]

Dancing Chinese 'Aunties' Stomp on Glass-Bottom Bridge!

HANGZHOU, CHINA — A glass-bottom bridge became a dance floor for some hyperactive dancing 'aunties', causing the likely already fragile bridge to shake worryingly. The swaying of the bridge caused..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:47Published