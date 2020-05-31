1 indian killed, 4 injured after Nepal police fired near border with Bihar

At least one Indian was killed and four others were injured after Nepal police personnel allegedly fired on them near the border in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.

The firing took place after a clash broke between locals and Nepal Police personnel at Janki Nagar border under Sonebarsha police station.

Locals said Vikesh Kumar Rai, 25, died on the spot and Umesh Ram and Uday Thakur received bullet injuries when they were working in an agricultural field.

Another person, Lagan Rai, is said to have been detained by the Nepal police.