#WeSeeYouKSHB: More than 800 families receive fresh food
Hundreds of families received help in Independence thanks to the Salvation Army and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
#WeSeeYouKSHB: Fort Osage district provides free produce, chickenFamilies in need of fresh produce and meat received a free box of fruit, vegetables, dairy and 10 pounds of frozen precooked chicken Thursday from the Fort Osage School District Education Foundation..
#WeSeeYouKSHB: Leawood restaurant donates meals to hospital workersA Leawood restaurant donated lunch on Tuesday to hospital employees at St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. BurgerFi staff unloaded all of the meals to send to workers at the hospital...
#WeSeeYouKSHB: Grandview girl buys cookies for police#WeSeeYouKSHB: Grandview girl buys cookies for police