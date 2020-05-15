Global  

#WeSeeYouKSHB: More than 800 families receive fresh food
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:27s
#WeSeeYouKSHB: More than 800 families receive fresh food

#WeSeeYouKSHB: More than 800 families receive fresh food

Hundreds of families received help in Independence thanks to the Salvation Army and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

