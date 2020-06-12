Black Nurses Stress Need For Healthcare Equality

WAAY 31's Will Robinson-Smith was live from Big Spring Park where he had been since beginning of protest events this afternoon.

Earlier this afternoon, i spoke with dr. martha dawson.

She's the president of the national black nurse's association.

She says she's thrilled that so many diverse voices in huntsville are lending their platform to this moment of unity.

Dr. dawson says one of the things she will emphasis is that there's work to be done to address inequities in the healthcare system.

When we talk about stem, you need that foundation to enter into healthcare.

And so we need to be developing, encouraging and pushing more of our younger people into healthcare.

This unity gathering is scheduled to last until six tonight.

Reporting live in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.