Health Care Protections For Transgender Patients Will End
The Trump administration plans to overturn a regulation that protects transgender patients from health care discrimination.
desiree alva RT @nytimes: The Trump administration finalized a rule to erase Obama-era protections for transgender patients facing discrimination in hea… 8 seconds ago
TulsaTeresa RT @SenSchumer: How cruel do you have to be to announce a roll back of health protections for transgender Americans in the middle of a glob… 14 seconds ago
Padlock RT @Nico_Lang: My report on the Trump administration’s repeal of transgender health care protections at @them.
“This is beyond heartless.”… 21 seconds ago
Morgan Fairchild RT @girlsreallyrule: The Trump administration has finalized a regulation that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people agains… 22 seconds ago
Marie 🆘🗽🌊 🦅 #TheOnlyWayThroughIsBLUE On the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting.
THERE. IS. NO. BOTTOM! #RememberInNovember and VOTE!!… https://t.co/5EjYh2KWJv 32 seconds ago
flávia RT @wholesomehizzie: since my timeline isn’t talking about this... read this bullshit real quick https://t.co/JsbsuYcufG 35 seconds ago
CatilanguaLantemue🆘🇵🇷☮️🏴🏳️🌈🌊 RT @ResisterSis20: June 12, 2016, a shooter kills 49 inside Pulse Nightclub.
Today, June 12, 2020, the Trump Admin. rolls back Transgender… 39 seconds ago
Stacey Martin RT @ASlavitt: BREAKING: Trump authorizes discrimination.
Limits health care for people in a pandemic. https://t.co/bFpEElbqcs 42 seconds ago