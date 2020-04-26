Trump administration revokes transgender health protection

Friday's action is certain to be challenged in court by LGBTQ groups and others.

The Trump administration has finalized a regulation that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.

The ruling follows a move from the white house -- getting rid of healthcare protections for people who are transgender.

New at 5 -- action news now reporter esteban reynoso shows us what this could mean for healthcare access in butte county.

June is known as pride month... but many say the white house's decision to roll back healthcare protections for transgenders -- is making it feel less like a celebration.

"it was like a really big slap to the community, you know, on the anniversary of the 49 lives that were lost at the pulse nightclub.

That's like heartless for someone to do.

Especially on the anniversary of the people who died."

On friday the health and human services released this statement saying... h-h-s will enforce section 1557 by returning to the government's interpretation of sex discrimination according to the plain meaning of the word "sex" as male or female and as determined by biology.

This means when seeking medical providers or insurance you can no longer identify yourself as anything other than male or female... and one trans community member says -- it's a new challenge.

"a lot of trans people use the insurance to pay for the testostrone and estrogen... how are we going to afford the medical to tranisiton?"

There are an estimated 1.4 million americans that identify themselves as transgender according to a u- c-l-a school of law report.

And now, doctors have the option to refuse to service them.

"we aren't second class citizens, we're not monsters you know, we're just people trying to live and be ourselves."

Friday was the anniversary of the pulse nightclub shooting.

The largest attack on the lgbtq+ community to date.

The white house says the date is coincidental... but people think... "this is just a step back for the trans community" the stonewall alliance in chico say this decision couldn't have come at a worse time.

"having protections taken for transgender people is upsetting.

I'm afraid for my friends and my community."

In chico, i'm esteban reynoso for action news now coverage you can count on.

