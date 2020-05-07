Global  

Hiked petrol, diesel prices continue to trouble 'aam aadmi'
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Hiked petrol, diesel prices continue to trouble 'aam aadmi'

Hiked petrol, diesel prices continue to trouble 'aam aadmi'

Petrol and diesel price hiked for 7th consecutive day in India.

Petrol price increased by 59 paise/litre and diesel by 58 paise/litre on June 13.

It took cumulative increase in rate of petrol to Rs 3.9 and diesel to Rs 4 in 7 days.

One of the consumers said, "Oil prices are increasing day by day and they don't inform us beforehand about it.

It is directly affecting us.

Earlier, government used to announce about any hike in price and they rise whenever they feel so." The other one said, "I would like to request Government to India to reduce the price."

Archis Mohan अर्चिस Pricier fuel: Petrol and diesel rates were hiked on all days last week This is the 7th daily increase in rates in a… https://t.co/PqKHYEhvLN 22 seconds ago

Jitendrathakur RT @KrishanKantJha8: Price hike during a pandemic. Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai! 6th hike in petrol & diesel prices. Increased by Rs 3.31/L in… 14 minutes ago

𝕵𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖗 𝕾𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖍 👀 RT @ShivanjaliDixit: The petrol prices yet again hiked by 59 paise/litre, diesel by 58 paise to take cumulative increase in rates to Rs 3.9… 46 minutes ago

#CrashLanding RT @RahulGandhi: Just 3 days ago I had requested @PMOIndia to pass on the benefit of the global oil price crash to Indian consumers, by sla… 49 minutes ago

Masroof Nadwi Centre Burdening Common Man With High Taxes On Petrol, Diesel: Congress Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the… https://t.co/Gk0UHZjjYC 55 minutes ago

shibus Both petrol and diesel prices are hiked for the last six consecutive days. This is on the pretext of regaining the… https://t.co/5ci9ShoqVg 58 minutes ago

Hemsagar patel RT @IYC: Price hike during a pandemic. Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai! 6th hike in petrol & diesel prices. Increased by Rs 3.31/L in the last 6 D… 1 hour ago

Subhomoy Govt expenditure at centre and states essentially running on fuel "Pricier fuel: Petrol and diesel rates were hiked… https://t.co/Y57jgYEx9E 1 hour ago


