Hiked petrol, diesel prices continue to trouble 'aam aadmi'

Petrol and diesel price hiked for 7th consecutive day in India.

Petrol price increased by 59 paise/litre and diesel by 58 paise/litre on June 13.

It took cumulative increase in rate of petrol to Rs 3.9 and diesel to Rs 4 in 7 days.

One of the consumers said, "Oil prices are increasing day by day and they don't inform us beforehand about it.

It is directly affecting us.

Earlier, government used to announce about any hike in price and they rise whenever they feel so." The other one said, "I would like to request Government to India to reduce the price."