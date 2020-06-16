Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vegetable vendors facing problems due to hiked prices of fuel in Delhi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Vegetable vendors facing problems due to hiked prices of fuel in Delhi

Vegetable vendors facing problems due to hiked prices of fuel in Delhi

Prices of petrol and diesel is continued to hike in the country and is affecting middle class and lower middle class the most.

Amid it, vegetable vendors are facing problems as prices of petrol and diesel are affecting the prices of vegetables too.

While speaking to ANI, one of the vegetable vendors said, "The price hiked of petrol and diesel has definitely affected price of vegetables.

We are facing a lot of trouble.

We are in loss." Price of Petrol is at Rs 79.76/litre and diesel is at Rs 79.88/litre (increased by Rs 0.48) in Delhi on June 24.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Petrol price hike by Re 0.51/litre, diesel by Re 0.61/litre in Delhi [Video]

Petrol price hike by Re 0.51/litre, diesel by Re 0.61/litre in Delhi

Petrol prices hiked by Re 0.51/litre and diesel prices increased by Re 0.61/litre in the national capital today. Thus, petrol and diesel price at Rs 78.88/litre and Rs 77.67/litre. The price has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Continues hike in fuel price leaves commuters in distress [Video]

Continues hike in fuel price leaves commuters in distress

Fuel prices in the national capital surged for the 11th consecutive day on June 17. The revised prices made petrol Rs 77.28/litre (increase by Re 0.55) and diesel at Rs 75.79/litre (increase by Re..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:09Published
Surging fuel prices haunt commuters in Delhi [Video]

Surging fuel prices haunt commuters in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices surged in the national capital for the 10th consecutive day on June 16. The revised prices made petrol Rs 76.73/litre (increase by Rs 0.47) and diesel at Rs 75.19/litre..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:49Published