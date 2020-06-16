Vegetable vendors facing problems due to hiked prices of fuel in Delhi

Prices of petrol and diesel is continued to hike in the country and is affecting middle class and lower middle class the most.

Amid it, vegetable vendors are facing problems as prices of petrol and diesel are affecting the prices of vegetables too.

While speaking to ANI, one of the vegetable vendors said, "The price hiked of petrol and diesel has definitely affected price of vegetables.

We are facing a lot of trouble.

We are in loss." Price of Petrol is at Rs 79.76/litre and diesel is at Rs 79.88/litre (increased by Rs 0.48) in Delhi on June 24.