Watch: Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 20th straight day; common man badly hit

Prices of petrol & diesel have witnessed a hike for the 20th consecutive day across the country.

In the national capital, the price of petrol was increased to Rs 80.13 per litre with effect from 6 am from Rs 79.92 per litre, and the rate of diesel was raised to Rs 80.19 per litre from Rs 80.02 per litre.

The common man, already facing the brunt of the Covid induced lockdown, has been badly affected by the price hike.

