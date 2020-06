Petrol, diesel prices rise for 8th day: Watch people's reaction

There seems to be no end to troubles for the common man.

Amid the battle for livelihood during the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown, people are facing massive fuel price hikes.

June 14 was the eighth straight day of fuel price hike after a 12-week lull.

While petrol prices range between Rs 75 and Rs 82 in the metros, diesel costs between Rs 69 to Rs 74.

Watch how people are reacting to the continuous price rise.