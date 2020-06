Surging fuel prices haunt commuters in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices surged in the national capital for the 10th consecutive day on June 16.

The revised prices made petrol Rs 76.73/litre (increase by Rs 0.47) and diesel at Rs 75.19/litre ((increase by Rs 0.57).

The increase in fuel prices left the commuters anguished during the pandemic time as most of the people are struggling to sustain their livelihoods.