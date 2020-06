Petrol price up by Rs 0.25 in national capital

Petrol and diesel prices continue to soar in the national capital.

Petrol price increased by Rs.

0.25 to Rs.

80.38/litre and diesel price spiked by Rs.

0.21 to Rs.

80.40/litre.

Diesel had surpassed price of petrol for the first time in Delhi on June 24.

Fuel prices are on uphill since last three weeks.

One of commuters said, "Is it ever possible that middle class common man is ever happy, no matter who is in the government?

Earlier the vehicle was full in Rs.

500- Rs.

550 now it will be 600+"