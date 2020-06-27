Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fuel prices resumed spike in national capital
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Fuel prices resumed spike in national capital

Fuel prices resumed spike in national capital

Prices of petrol and diesel continue to soar in the national capital.

There was no increase in the fuel price on June 28, after which the spike resumed on June 29.

Petrol price spiked by Rs.

0.05 to Rs.

80.43 and that of diesel by Rs.

0.13 to Rs.

80.53.

Diesel price continue to be ahead of the petrol prices.

One of the commuters said, "Government is bothered about who is shouting.

But people who need it, they will get petrol irrespective of spike or downfall in price.

There is tension at the India-China border, government is increasing fuel prices." Another commuter said, "They could have increased the price slowly in a span of two months, all of a sudden increase in prices has affected people."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Fuel price hiked for 21st day in a row; Petrol, diesel costs above Rs 80 per litre in Delhi

Fuel prices were hiked for the 21st day in a row on Saturday (June 27, 2020) with both petrol and...
Zee News - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hike in fuel prices halts [Video]

Hike in fuel prices halts

After 21 consecutive days of surge, fuel prices didn't go uphill on June 28. Price of petrol stands at Rs 80.38/litre and diesel costs Rs 80.40/litre in New Delhi. For the 1st time, diesel had crossed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Fuel price hike affects vegetable, fruit business [Video]

Fuel price hike affects vegetable, fruit business

Continuous increase in petrol and diesel prices has affected sale and transportation of fruits and vegetables. A vegetable seller in Azadpur market said, "Since transportation costs have increased, the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:24Published
Petrol price up by Rs 0.25 in national capital [Video]

Petrol price up by Rs 0.25 in national capital

Petrol and diesel prices continue to soar in the national capital. Petrol price increased by Rs. 0.25 to Rs. 80.38/litre and diesel price spiked by Rs. 0.21 to Rs. 80.40/litre. Diesel had surpassed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published