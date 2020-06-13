Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Evans celebrates birthday: Captain America star turns 39 years old| Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Chris Evans celebrates birthday: Captain America star turns 39 years old| Oneindia News

Chris Evans celebrates birthday: Captain America star turns 39 years old| Oneindia News

Chris Evans who is famous for playing Steve Rogers or Captain America turns 39 on 13th June.

His work in the Marvel film series established him as one of the highest paid actors in the world.

#ChrisEvans #CelebrityBirthday #CaptainAmerica

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday: Trump Turns 74 [Video]

Happy Birthday: Trump Turns 74

Happy Birthday, President Trump. As of Sunday June 14, the commander in chief is seventy-four years old.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:38Published
#RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor commits suicide, found hanging at home | Oneindia News [Video]

#RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor commits suicide, found hanging at home | Oneindia News

Another sad news has left everyone in a deep shock...Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence Mumbai. The actor’s representative and Mumbai Police have confirmed the news. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:46Published
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, Country in a deep shock | Oneindia News [Video]

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, Country in a deep shock | Oneindia News

Another sad news has left everyone in a deep shock...Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence Mumbai. The actor’s representative and Mumbai Police have confirmed the news. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published