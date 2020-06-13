Chris Evans celebrates birthday: Captain America star turns 39 years old| Oneindia News
Chris Evans who is famous for playing Steve Rogers or Captain America turns 39 on 13th June.
His work in the Marvel film series established him as one of the highest paid actors in the world.
