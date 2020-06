BLM protest called off as counter-protesters take to streets

Counter-protesters have gathered in London today despite the Black Lives Matter demonstration being called off.

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan urged protesters not to come to the city and the Met Police have imposed a 5pm curfew to all protesters.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn