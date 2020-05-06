LaGuardia’s New Terminal B Opens To The Public

The Port Authority says the massive project includes new access roads, state-of-the-art security, and enhanced cleaning routines to keep passengers safe.

A new terminal is posed to open at New York's LaGuardia Airport, marking the latest step forward in...

The Port Authority says the massive project includes new access roads, state-of-the-art security, and...

Get a New Job $8B Project is finally complete and it looks beautiful. LaGuardia Airport opened on Wednesday!… https://t.co/vUcpiiE23N 3 hours ago

devils35 LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B officially opens in New York City https://t.co/heSiLOJeTC via @ABC7NY 2 hours ago

Aviation HS OSHA Outreach Provider and Trainer LaGuardia Terminal B Headhouse opens in $8 billion airport redevelopment milestone https://t.co/Y789PiPPcN via @New York Construction Report 2 hours ago

David J Delgado RT @AirlineGeeks : New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the grand opening of LaGuardia Airport’s (LGA) new Terminal B hallway yesterda… 52 minutes ago

CBS New York LaGuardia Airport‘s new Terminal B opens to the public today. Take a closer look inside here: https://t.co/m0ITvnuJRx 17 minutes ago

Tsehai RT @nytimesarts : La Guardia Airport's new Terminal B opens today with four sprawling art installations.Take a look at the works. https://t.… 12 minutes ago

Carol YouTuber on PIC is @fazerug RT @CBSNewYork : LaGuardia Airport‘s new Terminal B opens to the public today. Take a closer look inside here: https://t.co/m0ITvnuJRx 6 minutes ago