Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LaGuardia's New Terminal B Opens To The Public
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:48s - Published
LaGuardia's New Terminal B Opens To The Public

LaGuardia's New Terminal B Opens To The Public

The Port Authority says the massive project includes new access roads, state-of-the-art security, and enhanced cleaning routines to keep passengers safe.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

LaGuardia’s New Terminal B Opens To The Public

The Port Authority says the massive project includes new access roads, state-of-the-art security, and...
CBS 2 - Published

Cuomo unveils new terminal, part of LaGuardia makeover

A new terminal is posed to open at New York's LaGuardia Airport, marking the latest step forward in...
Newsday - Published



Tweets about this

bigmom815

Carol YouTuber on PIC is @fazerug RT @CBSNewYork: LaGuardia Airport‘s new Terminal B opens to the public today. Take a closer look inside here: https://t.co/m0ITvnuJRx 6 minutes ago

tsehaik

Tsehai RT @nytimesarts: La Guardia Airport's new Terminal B opens today with four sprawling art installations.Take a look at the works. https://t.… 12 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York LaGuardia Airport‘s new Terminal B opens to the public today. Take a closer look inside here: https://t.co/m0ITvnuJRx 17 minutes ago

jetlifeual

David J Delgado RT @AirlineGeeks: New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the grand opening of LaGuardia Airport’s (LGA) new Terminal B hallway yesterda… 52 minutes ago

TeriWashington

Teri Washington 💋 LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B opens this week https://t.co/lkHl6WdK3L 2 hours ago

avhslic

Aviation HS OSHA Outreach Provider and Trainer LaGuardia Terminal B Headhouse opens in $8 billion airport redevelopment milestone https://t.co/Y789PiPPcN via @New York Construction Report 2 hours ago

bocaraton123456

devils35 LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B officially opens in New York City https://t.co/heSiLOJeTC via @ABC7NY 2 hours ago

GetanewJob

Get a New Job $8B Project is finally complete and it looks beautiful. LaGuardia Airport opened on Wednesday!… https://t.co/vUcpiiE23N 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

LaGuardia Airport Newest Terminal Building [Video]

LaGuardia Airport Newest Terminal Building

Vantage Airport Group/LaGuardia Gateway Partners New York's LaGuardia Airport, referred to as a "third-world country" by former Vice President Joe Biden, has reached another milestone in its..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published
N.Y. Gov. Cuomo: Construction Of New LaGuardia Airport Will 'Energize' Reopening [Video]

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo: Construction Of New LaGuardia Airport Will 'Energize' Reopening

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said construction projects across the state could be accelerated as the state continues its phased reopening.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 34:34Published
Footage shows packed American Airlines flight during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Footage shows packed American Airlines flight during COVID-19 pandemic

This video shows a packed American Airlines flight from New York to Charlotte. The clip, filmed on May 5, shows the conditions New Yorker Krissy had to endure during her flight across the country.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:11Published