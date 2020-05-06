|
LaGuardia's New Terminal B Opens To The Public
|
LaGuardia's New Terminal B Opens To The Public
The Port Authority says the massive project includes new access roads, state-of-the-art security, and enhanced cleaning routines to keep passengers safe.
|
