Trump Delivers West Point Commencement Speech
Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Trump Delivers West Point Commencement Speech
President Trump delivered a speech.
Trump to deliver West Point commencement address amid racial tensions, coronavirus fears

Donald Trump's remarks to West Point's graduating class will come during an unconventional ceremony...
USATODAY.com - Published


President Trump Delivers West Point Graduation Speech as Relationships With Military Leaders Grow Strained


TIME - Published


Trump delays Tulsa rally after criticism over Juneteenth date

President Trump said he would switch the date of his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally after being criticized...
CBS News - Published



LoisMil91809392

Watch live: Trump delivers remarks at West Point graduation

MauricejohnGub1

When President Trump delivers the commencement speech at West Point on Saturday, one of the new Army officers he'll be address…

LoisMil91809392

Trump delivers West Point commencement address amid racial tensions, coronavirus fears

NadiaGalindoTV

President Trump delivers address to cadets at West Point graduation

FrankSowa1

President Trump delivers the 2020 commencement address at West Point

GenLarkLin

Live: Trump delivers commencement address at West Point graduation

ikerot

Trump wants to impart something special to these graduates that he will be forever remembered for. COVID-19

PeterMcClure18

President Trump delivers West Point graduation speech as relationships with military leaders grow strained


Trump delivers commencement address at West Point academy [Video]

Trump delivers commencement address at West Point academy

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered the commencement address at the 2020 United States Military Academy Graduation Ceremony at West Point, New York.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:30
Watch: Trump Talks About His Birthday At West Point Commencement Speech [Video]

Watch: Trump Talks About His Birthday At West Point Commencement Speech

President Trump delivered a speech.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:46
1,000 Grads Need To Travel Back To West Point To Hear Trump Congratulate Them [Video]

1,000 Grads Need To Travel Back To West Point To Hear Trump Congratulate Them

President Donald Trump intends to deliver the commencement address in-person for this year's West Point graduation ceremony. According to Business Insider, the announcement stunned school officials..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35