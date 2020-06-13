Protest for Jay County officer involved shooting

County family is looking for answers in the death of spencer calvert.good evening ... i'm brianna dahlquist, hunter has the night off.

The 21 year old was shot and killed by jay county deputies on may first.indiana state police cleared the officers involved... but the family says they are at fault.fox 55's chris mullooly joins us live just outside of jay county.chris... how is the family blaming police??

Brianna... they say calvert was never a threat to anyone.

The investigation from indiana state police showed calvert was suicidal at the time... which jay county officers responded too.the investigation stated the officers involved used a number of less lethal tactics for calvert to drop a knife he had in his hand....but when he charged they had the right to use lethal means.

We'll show you video from the protest here....the chants from family friends and jay county residents were that officers were wrong in their use of force.they're calling for a need to retrain police in use against mental health patients.it was reported calvert had suicidal thoughts... and was actually stabbing himself as officers tried to get him to drop the knife.

The investigation showed calvert was near multiple bystanders including a school playground with children nearby.body camera footage was used by state police to clear the officers involved... which they say showed the number of commands for calvert to drop the knife... attempts to use a tazer on calvert... and even hitting him with a wooden chair.the family says they have still not been shown the full body camera footage... and have seen heavily redacted pieces.they say the officers involved didn't need to fire six times at spencer... who wasn't a threat to anyone.the police shooting marks tension in jay county and across the world in the way officers are trained to use lethal force when dealing with potential suspects or mental health patients.

We called multiple times into the prosecutors office to get comments... they were not answered.the attorney representing the family says they are not releasing any information at this time... but thank everyone who came out to the protest for their continued support.reporting live ... chris mullooly... fox