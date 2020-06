"I pay my tribute to Sarpanch Ajay Pandita, who died in a cowardly attack and also Maqbool Sherwani of Baramulla, who in 1947 hoisted the Indian flag in Kashmir valley," said Rajnath Singh while addressing 'Jammu Jan Samvad rally' via video conferencing in New Delhi .

Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh addressed virtual rally for party workers in Jammu and Kashmir on June 14.