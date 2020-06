Two Dogs Getting Second Chance After Being Victims Of Abuse Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 04:48s - Published 19 hours ago Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness News with their stories. 0

TIME NOW CBS-3 PET PROJECTWITH ANIMAL ADVOCATE CAROLERICKSON AND SOME ADOPTABLESFROM PENNSYLVANIA SPCA.CAROL JOINS US FROM HOME.GOOD TO SEE YOU GOOD MORNING.GOOD MORNING TO YOU JAN.HI, EVERYBODY.FINALLY THE WEATHER IS GETTINGNICE AT LEAST THIS WEEKEND.PERFECT TIME TO GET OUTSIDE,WALK AROUND WITH YOUR DOGS ENJOYLIFE.THEY'VE GOT GREAT LEASH OPTIONSNOW EVEN IF YOU'RE WALKING AFTERDARK, SOMETIMES A LITTLE MORECOMFORTABLE.ALL LED LEASHES AND HARNESSESAND COLLARS CHECK THEM OUTTHEY'RE RECHARGEABLE IT'S A NEATTHING TO DO.I'LL HAVE TO TRY TO OUT WITHMARVIN OF COURSE RIGHT HERE.SEE HUSBAND LITTLE FACE.I WANT TO SHOW YOU SOME VIDEO.ONE OF OUR PRODUCERS OF THESEGMENT WHO HELPS ME OUT EVERYWEEK AND ONE OF OUR ASSIGNMENTEDITORS HAS A DOG NAMED BLONDDEE.SHE WAS DEMONSTRATING WHAT IS AGREAT THING FOR BIG DOGS THATMAYBE LIKE TO PULL WHEN YOU WALKAND THAT IS THE EASY WALKHARNESS AND IT JUST WITH A FLICKOF YOUR WRIST THEY TURN AROUND.THERE ARE MANY KINDS OF THESEGENTLE LEADER EASY WALKHARNESSES BUT YOU REALLY SHOULDLOOK THOSE UP IF YOU HAVE A DOGTHAT'S A LITTLE BIT OF TROUBLETO WALK AROUND BECAUSE THEWEATHER IS SO NICE.YOU CAN SEE THEY STOP AND STARTEASILY.AND HOW LOVED THAT DOG IS.THE GREAT FLESH.LOVED BY HER FAMILY.FOUR-YEAR-OLD DOGS.AND NOW I WANT TO COME BACK ANDCONTRAST SOME OF THE VERYDISTURBING THINGS THATCONSTANTLY GO ON WITH ANIMALS.THE AT PENNSYLVANIA SPCA WE SEETHE BEST OF THE BEST AND THEWORST OF THE WORST.THIS IS THE TERRIBLE EXAMPLE.NOW I'M ONLY SHOWING BECAUSEBOTH OF THESE TWO STORIES I'MABOUT TO TELL YOU HAVE HAPPYENDINGS.WE CAN TAKE A LOOK AT PICTURES.THIS IS A DOG NAMED PEPPER,PEPPER WAS DRAGGED BEHIND A CAR,BEHIND A TRUCK ACTUALLY FORBLOCKS.PEOPLE WITNESSED THIS THEY WEREHORRIFIED.INDIVIDUAL WHO OWNED THIS DOGHAD HER TIED TO THE TRUCK WASDRAGGING HER, CLAIMING I DIDN'TKNOW SHE JUMPED OUT OF THETRUCK.SHE WENT ON FOR BLOCKS.THE DOG WAS TERRIBLY WOUNDED ALLFOUR LEGS, BROKEN BONES THATSORT OF THING.THERE WAS A REAL PROBLEM.AND THE OWNER ONLY TREATED WITHBABY ASPIRIN AND NEOSPORIN.STEPPED IN AND SAID DOG SUPERINJURED.WE SAW A HORRIBLE THING.PENNSYLVANIA STEPPED UP ANDHUMANE WENT OUT.DOG IN THE HOSPITAL WORKING ONBROKEN BONES AND GIVING PAINMEDICATION THIS IS WHAT WE DO.DOG IN FOSTER LEARNING HOW TOTRY TO TRUST PEOPLE AGAIN.THAT IS QUITE WHO ARE DEAL FORPEPPER.WE ALSO HAVE A WONDERFUL DONOR,WILLING TO MATCH DONATIONS UP TO$15,000 FOR THE CARE OF THISANIMAL AND OTHERS LIKE HER.HERE'S ANOTHER DOG PENNSYLVANIASPCA SURRENDERED CITY ANIMAL SHEWILLER MARCH 28TH.YOU CAN COUNT LITERALLY EVERYBONE IN THIS DOG.THIS DOG WAS STARVED.WE WERE HORRIFIED BY THIS.WE DESPERATELY TOOK CARE OF THISANIMAL.BENJI IS DOING GREAT NOW.YOU CAN SEE GOING FROMUNBELIEVABLE CONDITIONS, SKINNY,HORRIBLE, TO BEING JUST A PLUMPAND WONDERFUL WONDERFUL DOG.THAT'S WHAT WE LIKE TO SEE.WHAT'S WE ARE GOING TO SEEBECAUSE THAT'S WHAT OUR MISSIONIS.AGAIN, IT ALL DEPENDS ONINDIVIDUALS TO HELP.BECAUSE THAT'S THE ONLY FUNDINGWE GET, IS FROM INDIVIDUALS.SO THANK YOU FOR THE PEOPLE WHOHELPED THAT DOG.AND PEPPER AND BENJI AND ALL OFTHE OTHERS.GREAT ADOPTABLES.LOOK AT SOLO.LOVE IT DOG, PICTURES PSPCA.ORGA BUNCH OF PICTURES UNDERDOG FORALL ADOPTABLE DOGS LAYING WITHTHE OWNER WE'VE GOT BEAUTIFULFACE ON THIS DOG.A LOVELY CAT NAMED MICHAELANGELO, SO SWEET, MALE NUMBERFIVE YEARS OLD, LOVES LONG NAPSIN FOSTER, BEAUTIFUL COAT HE'LLGROOM THE COAT BECAUSE BEAUTIFULHAIR DOESN'T TAKE CARE OFITSELF.WE HAVE PATCHES.LOOK HOW CUTE THE MARKINGS AREON PATCHES.WHITE AND BLACK JUST LOVE THISLITTLE GIRL.JUST WONDERFUL SHE'S GOT PHANTOMOF THE OPERA LOOK.SHE LOVES BELLY RUBS NINE YEARSOLD AND I KNOW WHAT A BIG CATFAN YOU ARE JAN.SOMETHING YOU AND RONNIE WOULDLIKE TO CONSIDER.I KNOW WE'VE ALWAYSCONSIDERED ANOTHER CAT.RILEY RULES THE ROOST.WE WERE HE A LITTLE CONCERNEDABOUT THAT.ALWAYS GOOD TO TAKE RESIDENTANIMALS NEEDS AN WANTS INTOCONSIDERATION.FIRST AND FOREMOST.ABSOLUTELY.INCREDIBLE STORIES THIS WEEK







