COVID-19: Sheraton Hotel converted into temporary hospital for patients
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:22s
Delhi government converted Sheraton Hotel as temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients.

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Government is using multiple areas for setting up facilities with beds for COVID-19 patients.

Recently, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas for setting up a facility with 10,000 beds for COVID-19 patients.

Delhi government has acquired five hotels, Sheraton Hotel is one of them.

Delhi has recorded 2,134 cases of coronavirus and 57 deaths in last 24 hours.

