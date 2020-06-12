COVID-19: Sheraton Hotel converted into temporary hospital for patients

Delhi government converted Sheraton Hotel as temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients.

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Government is using multiple areas for setting up facilities with beds for COVID-19 patients.

Recently, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas for setting up a facility with 10,000 beds for COVID-19 patients.

Delhi government has acquired five hotels, Sheraton Hotel is one of them.

Delhi has recorded 2,134 cases of coronavirus and 57 deaths in last 24 hours.