Purdue University preparing to re-open Union Club Hotel

Purdue university's union club hotel is getting ready to re- open on august 5th.

The historic hotel closed last may for a face- lift.

And now the hotel is taking job applications and workers are excited to open its doors.

It's been a long time coming for the union club hotel on purdue university's campus.

"this place will continue to last forever just like it has the last 91 years."

General manager for the union club hotel vicki wicks says there are a lot of cool new changes underway.

"everything that went in to the design of this hotel is making sure that we honor the legacy of purdue university."

From the gold and black accents to the light fixtures resembling an airplane propeller.

It was all designed to pay homage to purdue university and its history.

"150 years going into the 51st year that the university has been here this university has a legacy of proud alumni and always leaping towards the future so the hotel is the next step."

The new revamped union club hotel will feature re- designed rooms and a few new amenities for guests such as a full restaurant.

Which will be open for the community and for guests.

Along with the new boiler up bar and leaf's coffee shop with pastries made right at home.

"not only do we want to have a fantastic hotel to stay in but we want to be able to give a unique dining experience to everyone who comes to visit us and the community."

With that being said, the hotel will also have a chef's table for guest dining in.

A neat dining experience patrons will have at the union club hotel.

Wicks says the goal is to give the community, students and alumni a great experience as well as honor purdue's history as it continues to leap into the future of success.

"for those who have been on campus, we want them to get that little smile on their face.

For that new visitor, we want them to get the feeling for what purdue is all about.

For our high school seniors or freshman, we are going to help them create new memories and realize the future is about to begin."

At purdue university, marvin bills news 18.

