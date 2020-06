20-year Baltimore Police veteran injured doing police involved shooting early Sunday morning

BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT ISRECOVERING AT SHOCK TRAUMAAFTER AN OVERNIGHT SHOOTING.WMA━2 NEWS ABBY ISAACS JOINSUS WITH THE DETAILS.

ABBWHAT LED UP TO THE SHOOTING?MALLORY, POLICE WERE ON SCENEFOR HOURS BEFORE THESHOOTING..

THE OFFICER WASRUSHED INTO SURGERY HERE ATSHOCK TRAUMA EARLY THISMORNING.

THE SUSPECT IS INCUSTODY.

TAKE PKG Nats officershot IT WAS THE CULMINATION OFA LONG NIGHT IN WESTBALTIMORE.

Nats A BALTIMOREPOLICE OFFICER SHOT WHILEDISPERSING CROWDS AT A PARKINGLOT PARTY.

Nats IT STARTEDWHEN POLICE WERE CALLED TWINCHESTER STREET FOR REPORTSOF A LARGE PARTY IN A PARKINGLOT OF AN APARTMENT COMPLEX.NATS 200 people THEY WERE ONSCENE AS EARLY AT 11 45SATURDAY NIGHT, AND MULTIPLEOFFICERS WERE STILL THERE AT1:30, DISPERSING CROWDS.

ANDJUST AFTER 3 AM, POLICE SAYSUV SPED INTO THE LOT.OFFICERS CONFRONTED THE DRIVERAND FOUND OUT THEY HAD A GUN.THERE WAS A STRUGGLE TO GETCONTROL OF THE SUSPECT AND ANOFFICER WAS SHOT AND RUSHED TOSHOCK TRUAMA.

HETHE DEPARTMENT AND TNATIONAL GUARD FOR 20 YEARS.CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT BRANDOSCOTT SAYS THE OFFICER IS OUTOF SURGERY AND RECOVERING.

HEALSO SAID in a statemetn QUOTEIT IS IRRESPONSIBLE ANDDISAPPOINTING THAT PEOPLECONTINUE TO PUT THEIR OWNLIVES━ AND OUR ENTIRECOMMUNITY━ AT RISK BY HAVINGGATHERINGS DURING A PUBLICHEALTH PANDEMIC.

MAYOR JACKYOUNG CONTINUES TO ASKRESIDENTS TO SOCIAL DISTANCEAND AVOID LARGE CROWDS.EARLIER IN THE WEEKEND THEREWAS ANOTHER SHOOTING IN ACROWD OF PEOPLE.

5 WEREINJURED WHEN SOMEONE OPENFIRE INTO A CROWD IN FELLSPOINT OVERNIGHT FRIDAY.

POLICEARE STILL LOOKING FOR THATSUSPECT.

LOOKLIV━ IN THISOFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING,POLICE COULDNNOT OFFICERS FIRED THEIRWEAPONS.

THEY ARE REVIEWINGBODY WORN CAMERA FOOTAGE.

ATSHOCK TRAUMA, ABBY ISAACS WMAR2NEWS.A MAN IS RECOVERING