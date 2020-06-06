Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KC protest demonstrators seek judicial reform and racial justice
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:08s - Published
KC protest demonstrators seek judicial reform and racial justice

KC protest demonstrators seek judicial reform and racial justice

As the third week of protests begin in Kansas City, Missouri,, the J.C.

Nichols Fountain remains the main meeting point for those seeking judicial reform and racial justice.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

How Riots Built America [Video]

How Riots Built America

Rioting is inherently American. Throughout U.S. history, from the Boston Tea Party to the ongoing George Floyd protests, demonstrators can be found fighting for change and against oppression on the..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 04:38Published
Thousands March for Racial Justice on Golden Gate Bridge [Video]

Thousands March for Racial Justice on Golden Gate Bridge

A diverse crowd of thousands of demonstrators outraged by the death of George Floyd tied up San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday. Wilson Walker reports. (6-6-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:50Published
Protests Held In South Florida [Video]

Protests Held In South Florida

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Wynwood on Friday afternoon and evening to march and call for racial equality and police reform.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:03Published