North Korea warns of action over defectors

Kim Yo Jong , the sister of North Korea's leader, has warned of possible military retaliation against South Korea as tensions escalate over defector action.

Tensions have escalated over defectors from the North - who have been sending back propaganda and food from South Korea.

Kim Yo Jong is Kim Jong Un's younger sister and unofficially serves as one of his aides.

She issued the warning in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA on Saturday.

Though it didn't say what the action might look like... it could involve the military.

It comes days after South Korea took legal action against defectors who have been sending material over the border.

It can include rice or anti-North leaflets, usually flown by balloon over the heavily fortified border or sent in bottles by sea.

Last week Pyongyang severed inter-Korean hotlines and threatened to close a liaison office between the two governments.

As part of the effort to improve ties with the North, South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

- has sought to discourage the leaflet and rice campaigns.

Defectors have complained of pressure to avoid criticism of North Korea.