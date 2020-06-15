Filipino journalist Ressa found guilty of libel

The head of a Philippine news website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte faces up to six years in jail after being found guilty of libel by a Manila court, in what is being seen as a blow to media freedom in the country.

Filipino journalist Maria Ressa was found guilty of 'cyber libel' on Monday (June 15).

It's being seen as a blow to media freedom in her country.

Ressa's news site Rappler is known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte.

She once graced the cover of Time Magazine as Person of the Year in 2018 for her work -- now, she faces up to six years in jail and her colleague Reynaldo Santos Junior was also found guilty in the case.

Ressa spoke after the verdict.

"This isn't just about Rappler, this isn't just about us, this is about everyone.

Freedom of the press is the foundation of every single right you have as a Filipino citizen." Ressa's case dates back to an article written in 2012 and updated in 2014.

It linked businessman Wilfredo Keng to murder, human trafficking, and drugs.

The article cited information contained in an intelligence report from an unspecified agency.

Keng complained the story included quote 'malicious imputations of crimes, vices and defects.'

Ressa and Santos have denied any wrongdoing and were allowed to post bail... of around $8,000 dollars.

The case is one of several lawsuits against Ressa and Rappler drawing widespread global concern -- over a free and open media in the Philippines.

Media watchdogs said the charges against the two were trumped up and aimed at intimidating anyone who challenge Duterte's rule, in particular his deadly crackdown on illicit drugs.

"We're at the precipice, if we fall over we're no longer a democracy, in many ways that could be easier for all of us.

I've worked under Suharto of Indonesia, Deng Xiaoping in China, the rules are very clear this kind of grey area where you go too far you'll get slammed.

Are we a democracy or not, let us do our jobs." Last month, the Philippines made global headlines, when it ordered the nation's largest broadcaster, ABS-CBN, to shut down.

Duterte had repeatedly threatened to block the renewal of the channel's franchise after 2016, when it refused to air his campaign commercials.