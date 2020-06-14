Sushant Singh Rajput B Town condolences continue coming in

The actor was found hanging in his residence by his maid on Sunday morning.

Bollywood continued expressing grief and disbelief over the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, all of Sunday.

Bollywood just lost one of its talented stars, as reports have surfaced on social media that Sushant...

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying "a young...

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Monday mourned the untimely death of versatile star Sushant Singh...