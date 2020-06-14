Global  

Sushant Singh Rajput B Town condolences continue coming in
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Bollywood continued expressing grief and disbelief over the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, all of Sunday.

The actor was found hanging in his residence by his maid on Sunday morning.

Dharmendra Deol on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Never met him but deeply pained

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Monday mourned the untimely death of versatile star Sushant Singh...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Khaleej Times


A young and talented actor, gone too soon: Rahul Gandhi on Sushant Singh Rajput

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying "a young...
Mid-Day - Published

Ajay sends condolences to Sushant's family

Bollywood just lost one of its talented stars, as reports have surfaced on social media that Sushant...
IndiaTimes - Published



HitmanCricket

Sameer Allana 'For a small-town boy to achieve success makes for a wonderful script for any filmmaker' My heartfelt tribute to… https://t.co/TjKywjkqvd 2 minutes ago

amruthagk11

Amrutha G Krishna RT @ananya116: When you remember #SushantSinghRajput, remember him as the small-town boy with that twinkle in his eyes; The Outsider who re… 1 hour ago

informed_take

Coach RT @informed_take: Such a telling statement on the industry of #Bollywood .small town outsiders, super talented #actors like late #Sushant… 2 hours ago

leyabenny03

leya RT @jxxxxx_g: I’ll always remember Sushant Singh Rajput in his movies as just so innocent and full of life , his characters were always re… 3 hours ago

Akzillusionist

Aks When you go back to Sushant Singh Rajput, remember him as that outsider. The outsider who never fit in. The outside… https://t.co/zcHTOCbhSl 4 hours ago

ananya116

Ananya Bhattacharya When you remember #SushantSinghRajput, remember him as the small-town boy with that twinkle in his eyes; The Outsid… https://t.co/QDU9bQdU2t 5 hours ago

abhishek_kohli2

Abhishek Kohli RT @abhishek_itmi: If your father's grandfather is from this field, you are a child of a big actor, then you will get a lot of sympathy and… 5 hours ago


RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour [Video]

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Mumbai residence. This news left all his fans and the country in a state of shock. The 34-year-old actor, who was known for his..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 37:40Published
Bollywood 'shocked' by Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise [Video]

Bollywood 'shocked' by Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise

Bollywood actors including Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and others were shocked over actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's alleged suicide on Sunday. Veteran actor..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
PM Modi, Union Ministers express grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise [Video]

PM Modi, Union Ministers express grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted he was 'shocked' by Rajput's demise. Union Minister Smriti Irani mourned actor's death on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published