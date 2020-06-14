PM Modi mourns actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Bollywood in shock | Oneindia News

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead at home, Cops say committed suicide BY HANGING HIMSELF.

His death his left his fans and Bollywood in deep shock.

Many bollywoood personalities took to twitter to express their shock and grief.

Fillmmaker Karan Johar expressed regret about not keeping in touch with Sushant.

Sushant’s PK co-star Anushka Sharma tweeted her condolences.

Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor , who gave Sushant his big break on TV expressed her shock like many others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday.

He was 34.

Calling him "a bright young actor," PM Modi tweeted, "Sushant Singh Rajput... a bright young actor gone too soon.

He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances.

Shocked by his passing away.

My thoughts are with his family and fans.

And other news