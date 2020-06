'It's a wake up call': Bollywood actor on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has stirred a debate about nepotism & bullying in Bollywood.

'We need to pause and introspect and avoid misplaced anger', says actor Gulshan Devaiah.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta said that people in the industry need to think if they are also indulging in this kind of bullying.

