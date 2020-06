'Favouritism & bullying in Bollywood is toxic': Actor Gulshan Devaiah

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has reignited the debate around nepotism in Bollywood.

'Favouritism & bullying is more toxic than nepotism', says actor Gulshan Devaiah.

The actor speaks of the prevalence of different power structures in the industry.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta says, 'nepotism is a part and parcel of every industry'.

Watch the full video for more.