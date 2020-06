Sushant's suicide Complaint in Muzaffarpur court against Salman, 7 others Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:32s - Published 5 minutes ago Sushant's suicide Complaint in Muzaffarpur court against Salman, 7 others A lawyer on Wednesday moved a criminal complaint against 8 persons, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and producer-director Karan Johar, in a local court regarding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 0

