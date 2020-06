Atlanta Police Shooting Of Rayshard Brooks Ruled Homicide

The death of another black man at the hands of a police officer has been ruled a homicide.

Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in Atlanta on Friday.

According to Reuters, the Medical Examiner ruled that Mr. Brooks's death was caused by gunshot wounds to the back.

Mr. Brooks had fallen asleep in his car in a Wendy's drive-thru.

Police were called and following a brief confrontation, Mr. Brooks was shot.