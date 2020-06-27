Princeton Drops Woodrow Wilson's Name, Public Policy School

June 27 (Reuters) - Princeton University is renaming its public policy school and Wilson College after concluding that U.S. President Woodrow Wilson’s racist thinking and policies “make him an inappropriate namesake.” Announcing the move on Saturday, Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber said it related to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks, Black Americans who died at the hands of police in recent months.

The board’s Friday vote to rename the School of Public andInternational Affairs and Wilson College follows a wave of protests in the United States and around the world against racial injustice that were prompted by the deaths.