Griezmann is automatic first choice - Barca's coach Setien says

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BARCA COACH QUIQUE SETIEN, SAYING: "Well, Griezmann is an automatic first choice.

He has played almost every match since we are here.

It is true that we have more players now and minutes have to be shared more.

We will keep assessing what we need, every player is different and little by little we will see how the competitions pans out and our needs.

Griezmann is an extraordinary player, we still rely on him and he will keep having a leading role because he is an extremely important player for the team and the club." 11.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BARCA COACH QUIQUE SETIEN, SAYING: "They (Leganes) are a team that does many good things.

It is true that perhaps due to the streak they are having they are struggling, but I always tell my players that we have to expect the best from the other team and be focus and play like if the title was at stake because the title truly is at stake." 14.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BARCA COACH QUIQUE SETIEN, SAYING: "To be honest it is a bit weird because you expect something different when you step into the pitch.

It looks more like a training session than a match.

Everybody is aware of what is at stake, you get into your role and try to focus in what you have to focus and that is the game.

Perhaps at some particular moments players might realize that there is no crowd but when you are in the roar of the battle certainly you forget about everything." 17.

PLAYERS AT SESSION STORY: Barcelona coach Quique Setien backed on Monday (June 15) Antoine Griezmann and said he is an automatic first choice for the team.

The French striker has been struggling to find his best form at Barcelona and local media have put him under the spotlight, however Setien said the club rely on him to have a leading role in the team.

The coach has not yet decided on whether Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez will return to the starting line-up when they host Leganes in La Liga on Tuesday (June 16).

Setien started Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and February recruit Martin Braithwaite in the 4-0 win at Real Mallorca over the weekend while Suarez, who returned from injury, came off the bench for a 30-minute cameo in the second half.

Suarez, who has scored 11 league goals this season, was initially set to miss the majority of the campaign after undergoing knee surgery in January before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Setien said rotation would be key as the fixture crunch would lead to player fatigue.

Barcelona lead Real Madrid by two points with 10 games to go and Setien said there was no room for error in the title race.

"I always tell my players that we have to expect the best from the other team and be focus and play like if the title was at stake because the title truly is at stake," he said.

