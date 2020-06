Atlanta shooting sparks more protests Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:57s - Published 1 hour ago Atlanta shooting sparks more protests Another officer involved shooting involving a black man sparks new protests nationwide. The incident was all captured on police body and dash-cam video. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ARREST HIM FOR ALLEGED DRUNKDRIVING.THE INCIDENT - ALL CAPTURED ONPOLICE BODY AND DASH-CAM VIDEO.IT BEGAN AFTER THE OFFICERSRESPONDED TO A CALL THAT BROOKSWAS ALLEGEDLY ASLEEP IN HIS CAR- BLOCKING A WENDY'S DRIVETHRU.POLICE SAY HE FAILED SOBRIETYTESTS, THEN RESISTED ARREST -WHICH LED TO BROOKS GRABBINGTHE OFFICER'S TASER ANDPOINTING IT AT THE OFFICERS.THREE SHOTS WERE FIRED ANDBROOKS DIED.THE AUTOPSY LISTED THE DEATH ASA HOMICIDE.THIS MORNING BROOKS' WIFE ISSPEAKING TO GOOD MORNINGAMERICA."I FEEL LIKE I'M JUST ASTATISTIC.I AM STUCK BEING A SINGLEBLACK PARENT.THEY TOOK SOMETHING FROM ME."THE ATLANTA POLICE CHIEF HASRESIGNED AND THE OFFICERINVOLVED HAS BEEN FIRED.THE POLICE UNION NOW SAYS THEFIRINGWAS WITHOUT DUE PROCESS.BROOKS' DEATH NOT ONLY SPARKING