NHS workers wait in line as Sports Direct offers 50 percent off today as stores reopen
Huge queues for Sports Direct in Birmingham today as shops open for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

The clip, filmed this morning (June 15) shows a long queue for sports direct, which is having a 50 percent sale for NHS staff.

The filmer Umara, told Newsflare: "I stood in a Sports Direct queue for 20mins this morning like a mug.

For football tops.

50% off for NHS staff so I took my Mum along thinking it won’t be busy.

"Safe to say I don’t want half price football gear that bad.

It would have taken me over two hours to get through that!

I couldn’t do it.

Plus mum gets 20% off JD so I’ll use that instead."

