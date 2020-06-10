India issues demarche to Pakistan's Charge d'affaires over 2 Indian official's arrest

India issued demarche to Pakistan's Charge d'affaires over arrest of two Indian official.

According to the sources, the demarche to Pakistan's Charge d'affaires made clear that there should be no interrogation or harassment of the Indian officials.

The responsibility for the safety and security of the concerned diplomatic personnel lay squarely with the Pakistani authorities.

Pakistan side was asked to return the two officials along with the official car to the Indian High Commission immediately.

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs has summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires to India on the matter.