More Than 42K Pounds Of Ground Beef Sold At Walmart & Other Stores Recalled Because E. Coli Fears Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:27s - Published 2 hours ago More Than 42K Pounds Of Ground Beef Sold At Walmart & Other Stores Recalled Because E. Coli Fears More than 40,000 pounds of ground beef -- sold to stores nationwide -- is being recalled over fears it may be contaminated with E. Coli. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend