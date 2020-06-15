Mutation in COVID-19 Increases Chance of Infection, Study Says

Mutation in COVID-19 Increases Chance of Infection, Study Says The specific mutation, called D614G, causes an increase in “spikes” on the coronavirus, allowing it to bind to and infect cells much easier.

Senior study author Hyerun Choe, via Reuters The mutation has been flagged as an urgent concern as it emerges as a dominant mutation.

The Scripps Research study may also explain why early outbreaks in some parts of the world were not as overwhelming as they were in New York and Italy.

Researchers are still unsure whether the mutation affects severity of symptoms or increases mortality.