Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mutation in COVID-19 Increases Chance of Infection, Study Says
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Mutation in COVID-19 Increases Chance of Infection, Study Says

Mutation in COVID-19 Increases Chance of Infection, Study Says

Mutation in COVID-19 Increases Chance of Infection, Study Says The specific mutation, called D614G, causes an increase in “spikes” on the coronavirus, allowing it to bind to and infect cells much easier.

Senior study author Hyerun Choe, via Reuters The mutation has been flagged as an urgent concern as it emerges as a dominant mutation.

The Scripps Research study may also explain why early outbreaks in some parts of the world were not as overwhelming as they were in New York and Italy.

Researchers are still unsure whether the mutation affects severity of symptoms or increases mortality.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

kid_covid

Kid Covid 🌎🌍🌏 RT @Reuters: Mutation in new coronavirus increases chance of infection: study https://t.co/f65NyLaejf https://t.co/sSMq8s5n12 2 hours ago

bigchiefcrypto

BigChief https://t.co/AzfbSgi1yn Covid Wave 2 2 hours ago

CJsportseditor

Steve Cornelius Mutation in COVID-19 Increases Chance of Infection, Study Says. The specific mutation, called D614G, causes an i… https://t.co/XZxbRly8Ht 2 hours ago

Tim_Pilcher

Tim Pilcher Just a reminder for everyone who went #shopping today: over 100 new #coronavirus cases recorded in new Beijing outb… https://t.co/zqeFjdPQw8 3 hours ago

GDNonline

Gulf Daily News Mutation in new coronavirus increases chance of infection: study Read More - https://t.co/B6LpE1fTJn #Bahrain… https://t.co/LFsfSw3tv5 4 hours ago

3zoz_COVID_19

عَـزّيـز RT @disclosetv: BREAKING - A new mutation of #COVID19, named D614G, increased the number of “spikes” on the coronavirus and can significant… 4 hours ago

covid_19nurse

COVID-19Nurse Mutation in new coronavirus increases chance of infection: study https://t.co/Q3xQ2yehTb via @YahooNews 6 hours ago

Scottishblue1

Drowned Cat Covid-19 mutation increases chance of infection - study 7 hours ago