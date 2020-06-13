Global  

COVID-19: Lucknow's start-up company develops disinfection machine for N95 masks, PPE kits
COVID-19: Lucknow's start-up company develops disinfection machine for N95 masks, PPE kits

A start-up company has developed a disinfection machine for N95 masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits amid coronavirus pandemic.

Major Technology Private Limited is working with CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) amid COVID-19 outbreak in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

It can sterilise around 10-15 PPE kits at a time which can be reused.

With this new technology, N95 masks and PPE kits will be reusable and economically viable.

While speaking to ANI, the Director of Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Professor Alok Dhawan said, "It has been successfully tested in AIIMS Jodhpur and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI)." "With this, N95 masks and PPE kits will be reusable and economically viable," he added.

