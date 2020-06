Reporters get temperature checks at White House Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published 6 days ago Reporters get temperature checks at White House Before attending a roundtable meeting held by U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, reporters had their temperatures taken with an infrared thermometer gun at the door of the White House press briefing room. 0

"Feeling okay?" said a White House staff member who was conducting the temperature screening. "No change since this morning?" The White House began checking the temperatures of anyone in close contact with Trump or Vice President Mike Pence on March 14.