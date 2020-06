Spike in coronavirus cases causes concern among doctors, leaders in Palm Beach County

More than 100 new cases of the deadly coronavirus were recorded over the weekend in Palm Beach County.

THE NUMBER OF NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN PALM BEACH COUNTY HAVE MORE THAN TRIPLED COMPARED TO WHERE WE WERE A MONTH AGO. WHILE COUNTY OFFICIALS HAVE SAID HOSPITALIZATIONS ARE UNDER CONTROL SPECIALIST DR. LESLIE DIAZ SAYS THAT

WHILE COUNTYOFFICIALS HAVE SAIDHOSPITALIZATIONS ARE UNDERCONTROLSPECIALIST DR. LESLIE DIAZSAYS THATDR. DIAZ 3:00 THEY NEED TO GTHE NUMBERS RIGHT ALRIGHT - IINVITE ANY ADMINISTRATOR ANYGOVERNOR ANYBODY THAT WANTS TOCOME AND JOIN ME FOR A DAY ANDTHEN THEY CAN TALK- IT IS NOTRUE - THE NUMBERS ARE RISINGDR. DIAZ SAYS IT'S NOTNECESSARILY THE SPIKE IN CASESIN PALM BEACH COUNTY SHE ISWORIED ABOUT - IT'S THEHOSPITALIZATIONS.

DR. DIAZ 4:05 I SEE THE UNITS RUN OUT OF BEDS AND I SEE THE OH MY GOD WE HAVE TO SCRAMBLE AND PUT THESE PATIENTS SOMEWHERE ELSE - I MEAN THIS IS HAPPENING - ITS REALITY - AND I WAS IN THE HOSPITAL YESTERDAY FOR HOURS BECAUSE WE GOT HIT WITH 7 NEW ONES BOOM BOOM BOOM ONE AFTER THE OTHER AND THIS IS IN A MATTER OF AN HOUR SOME QUESTION WHETHER ANOTHER LOCKDOWN WILL BE CONSIDERED OR WHETHER THE COUNTY SHOULD SLOW DOWN ON ITS CONTINUED RE-OPENING OF THE ECONOMY. CURRENTLY THE GOVERNOR HAS NOT RESPONDED TO THE COUNTY TO PHASE 2. VICE MAYOR ROBERT WEINROTH 7:02 I KNOW I PERSONALLY DON'T GO BACKWARD I DON'T HERE COUNTY VICE MAYOR ROBERT WEINROTH REITERATES THAT THE COUNTY COMMISSION KNEW THERE WOULD BE AN INCREASE IN CASES ONCE THE ECONOMY RE-OPENED. DR. DIAZ SAID SHE IS NOT IN FAVOR OF ANOTHER LOCKDOWN BUT SAYS SOMETHING HAS TO BE DONE TO SLOW DOWN THE NUMBER OF CASES COMING INTO LOCAL HOSPITALS. 1:19 ARE WE GOING TO BE OVERWHELMED, ARE WE GOING TO TURN INTO ANOTHER NEW YORK BECAUSE OF OUR SENSELESS DECISION MAKING ON MONEY OVER LIVES - MICHELLE QUESADA WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5.