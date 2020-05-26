‘You Can Call Me A Snitch If You Want To’: Concerned 911 Dispatcher Called MPD Sergeant During George Floyd’s Arrest
Monday marks three weeks since the death of George Floyd, Frank Vascellaro reports (1:01).
WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 15, 2020
