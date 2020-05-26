Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘You Can Call Me A Snitch If You Want To’: Concerned 911 Dispatcher Called MPD Sergeant During George Floyd’s Arrest
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:01s - Published
‘You Can Call Me A Snitch If You Want To’: Concerned 911 Dispatcher Called MPD Sergeant During George Floyd’s Arrest

‘You Can Call Me A Snitch If You Want To’: Concerned 911 Dispatcher Called MPD Sergeant During George Floyd’s Arrest

Monday marks three weeks since the death of George Floyd, Frank Vascellaro reports (1:01).

WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 15, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

chazmn78

Charles Walters RT @Eugene_Scott: “You can call me a snitch if you want to, but we had the cameras up” on Floyd’s arrest, said the unnamed dispatcher in au… 20 seconds ago

alicear05377416

alice armstrong ‘You can call me a snitch’: 911 dispatcher was so alarmed watching George Floyd arrest she contac... https://t.co/FyvaC1Bqgs via @YahooNews 24 seconds ago

puffandwhit

Margaret Walden Police dispatcher alerted supervisor to officer kneeling on George Floyd https://t.co/NYVs5EHBFn 30 seconds ago

Rhonda85636465

Ronni Valencia RT @jilevin: 'You can call me a snitch': Police dispatcher alerted supervisor to officer kneeling on George Floyd https://t.co/mZeA5DGPKa 40 seconds ago

zsarrina

Sue ❄️ #TheResistance 🌊 RT @USATODAY: “I don’t know, you can call me a snitch if you want to, but we have the cameras up," a 911 dispatcher told a police sergeant.… 1 minute ago

Mas811SCOTT

MARCIA SCOTT 'Call me a snitch if you want': 911 dispatcher concerned about George Floyd's arrest, records show https://t.co/sViJDYAddY 2 minutes ago

watergatesummer

enigma4ever 😷🗽 💔🏥 💉🌊🌹🍑 🕊️☮️ This dispatcher called for a supervisor and it took 37 minutes for him to get there ???? #GeorgeFloyd https://t.co/XX3C1F2GTh 3 minutes ago

HistoryHeroes

Black History Heroes ‘You can call me a snitch’: alarmed, 911 dispatcher watching George Floyd arrest contacted supervisor. Minneapolis… https://t.co/t5VbYPNfUJ 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

LA County Health Officials Urge Protesters To Wear Masks [Video]

LA County Health Officials Urge Protesters To Wear Masks

Public health experts in Los Angeles County are concerned about the spread of coronavirus as thousands gather to protest the deadly arrest of George Floyd.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:15Published
DPS Commissioner: Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Taken Into Custody [Video]

DPS Commissioner: Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Taken Into Custody

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest that sparked protests and outcry across the city and nation (3:57). WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:56Published
'I Can't Breathe': Man Killed In MPD Arrest Identified As George Floyd [Video]

'I Can't Breathe': Man Killed In MPD Arrest Identified As George Floyd

George Floyd was a black man in his 40s and died overnight at the hands of Minneapolis Police, Christiane Cordero reports (). WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 26, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:48Published