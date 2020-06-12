Global  

Trump Says John Bolton Could Face Criminal Liability For His Book
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
President Donald Trump gave a reason for his former national security adviser John Bolton to not publish his book.

He said Bolton will break the law and face criminal liability if he published the book about his time in the White House.

According to Reuters, Trump said Bolton has classified information in his book.

He said Bolton needed to complete a clearing process for any book written by a former government official.

Trump said: “I will consider every conversation with me as president highly classified.”

