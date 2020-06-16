Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

3 NYPD Officers Possibly Poisoned At Manhattan Shake Shack
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:29s - Published
3 NYPD Officers Possibly Poisoned At Manhattan Shake Shack

3 NYPD Officers Possibly Poisoned At Manhattan Shake Shack

Investigators were on the scene in downtown Manhattan.

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

NYPD Investigating Possible Poisoning Of 3 Officers At Shake Shack In Manhattan

Sources told CBS2 three officers became sick when they had shakes from the restaurant earlier Monday...
CBS 2 - Published



Tweets about this

midmichigannow

Mid-Michigan NOW Investigators are telling the NBC station in New York City three NYPD officers were possibly poisoned with bleach a… https://t.co/crkdMNwZAH 10 minutes ago

Artos_Nerii

Dire Wolf RT @SamSenev: BREAKING | 3 OFFICERS POISONED 3 NYPD Officers Possibly Poisoned At Manhattan Shake Shack. This is attempted murder. BACK… 17 minutes ago

BobYuhas

Bob Yuhas 3 NYPD Officers Possibly Poisoned At Manhattan Shake Shack https://t.co/HL4IfA5anU 21 minutes ago

musicisarainbow

Music is a Rainbow For reals?! Poisoning cops' shakes? https://t.co/kYFVGzsdCl 25 minutes ago

FreeUs551

Truth is Freedom 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 RT @_Christene_: NEW YORK - three NYPD officers were intentionally POISONED by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in M… 25 minutes ago

dropdarock

droptherock NYPD officers possibly poisoned. #shakeshack https://t.co/1qYBCHcuwr 30 minutes ago

RBSNETWORKS

RBS NETWORKS 3 NYPD Officers Possibly Poisoned At Manhattan Shake Shack https://t.co/K46lb5Qr9F via @YahooNews 31 minutes ago

MadBernieBros

Kobe_24 Police officers possibly poisoned after eating at shake shack due to some ‘toxic substance’? Has @shakeshack made a… https://t.co/wmL3iHpHJa 31 minutes ago