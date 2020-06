Health officials warn of uptick in Sacramento County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:58s - Published 14 hours ago Bridgette Bjorlo reports 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FOX 40'S BRIDGETTE BJORLOSHOWS US WHAT'S BEHIND THIS UPTECH AND WHAT'S EXPECTED INTHE WEEKS AHEAD.2 WEEKS AFTER MANYCALIFORNIANS CAME OUT OFQUARANTINE FOR A SUNNYMEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND CASES OFCORONAVIRUS ARE ONCE AGAIN ONTHE RISE IN SACRAMENTO COUNTYACCORDING TO LOCAL HEALTHOFFICIALS CHECKED OR NOT ITWAS ACTUALLY SEEN A SLIGHTUPTICK IN CASES, CONGRESSMANAMI BERA WHO IS ALSO ACERTIFIED PHYSICIAN HILL ATELEPHONE TOWN HALL MONDAY TOLET CALIFORNIANS KNOW THEHEALTH THREAT IS FAR FROM OVERAS WE ARE SLOWLY REOPENINGLET'S CONTINUE TO BE VIGILANT.CONTINUE TO BE SAFE WORKFACE COVERINGS CONTINUED IS OFTHE ESSENCE AND YOU KNOWYOU'RE STILL METAL AND THAT.SACRAMENTO COUNTY PUBLICHEALTH DIRECTOR PETER BEALEAND SON SAYS IT'S NOT SO MUCHTHE NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUSCASES THAT'S CONCERNING BUTTHE NUMBER OF HOSPITALIZATIONSAS OF JUNE 15TH, 28 PATIENTSHAVE BEEN ADMITTED TOSACRAMENTO COUNTY HOSPITALSWITH COVID 1911 IN INTENSIVECARE COMPARE THAT TO LATE MAYWHEN THERE WERE ONLY 8HOSPITALIZATIONS INTO ICUADMISSIONS AND THEN BACK INAPRIL WHEN SACRAMENTO COUNTYMEDICAL STAFF WAS TREATING AHIGH OF 77 CORONAVIRUS CASESIN THE HOSPITAL AND 25 ICUPATIENTS THE TO YOU.4 LARGE GATHERINGS.BIRTHDAY PARTIES OF YOU KNOWAND A CHURCH GATHERING OUTSIDEOF THE CHURCH TO HELP DIRECTORSAYS TO DATE THERE HAVE BEEN1794 REPORTED CORONAVIRUSCASES IN SACRAMENTO COUNTY,INCLUDING OVER 1000 RECOVERIESSO FAR BE LONDON SAYS ONLY 3CASES ARE LINKED TO RECENTPROTESTS, BUT IT'S STILL TOOSOON TO TELL HOW LARGEDEMONSTRATIONS MIGHT IMPACTINFECTION RATES I DO WORRYTHAT YOU KNOW WHAT SOME OF THERALLIES AND PROTESTS THISCOMING WEEK AND THE WEEK AFTERYOU MIGHT SEE AN UPTICKCONGRESSMAN ENCOURAGES THOSEPROTESTING TO CONTINUE TAKINGNECESSARY SAFETY PRECAUTIONS







