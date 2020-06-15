Global  

Family of black man killed by police demand change at press conference
Pleading through grief and tears, the family of a black man killed by Atlanta police outside a fast-food drive-thru called on protesters to refrain from violence and demanded changes in the criminal justice system to prevent such deaths.

A post-mortem examination found that 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was shot twice in the back late on Friday by an officer trying to arrest him for being intoxicated behind the wheel of his car.

Mr Brooks tried to flee after wrestling with officers and grabbing a Taser from one of them.

