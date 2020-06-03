Global  

Bus slams into a parking lot injuring two and killing one in western India
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:25s - Published
An out-of-control bus rammed into a parking lot, injuring two people and killing one in Gujarat, west India.

The CCTV footage captured on June 15 shows the vehicle slam into a rack of bikes as pedestrians attempted to get out of harm's way.

The driver of a Raj Travels minibus in Bhavnagar lost control of the steering wheel and when the brakes failed, he entered the parking lot of Madhavdarshan Complex and hit about 20 scooters and bikes in the parking lot.

A 51-year-old man, Yogeshbhai Prafulbhai Maniyar, was hit and later died during treatment.





