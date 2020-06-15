Brooks' family call for peaceful protests

Katlynn Parsons Âû RT @CityNews: The family of Rayshard Brooks is asking demonstrators to protest peacefully to “keep his name positive.” @meldug on the calls… 6 hours ago

CityNews Montreal The family of Rayshard Brooks is asking demonstrators to protest peacefully to “keep his name positive.” @meldug on… https://t.co/bl2rzp1Yux 8 hours ago

CityNews Edmonton The family of Rayshard Brooks is asking demonstrators to protest peacefully to “keep his name positive.” @meldug on… https://t.co/MKjS45WBnX 8 hours ago

Breakfast Television & CityNews Calgary The family of Rayshard Brooks is asking demonstrators to protest peacefully to “keep his name positive.” @meldug on… https://t.co/VY5kVM2PmN 9 hours ago

CityNews Winnipeg The family of Rayshard Brooks is asking demonstrators to protest peacefully to “keep his name positive.” @meldug on… https://t.co/gwH0Z5QVja 9 hours ago

CityNews Toronto The family of Rayshard Brooks is asking demonstrators to protest peacefully to “keep his name positive.” @meldug on… https://t.co/1OX7zhMhRC 12 hours ago