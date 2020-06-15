Brooks' family call for peaceful protests
Rayshard Brooks was killed following a confrontation with officers outside a fast food restaurant in Atlanta.
Katlynn Parsons Âû RT @CityNews: The family of Rayshard Brooks is asking demonstrators to protest peacefully to “keep his name positive.” @meldug on the calls… 6 hours ago
Tyler Perry Offers To Pay For Funeral Of Rayshard BrooksFamily attorney Christ Stewart said Tyler Perry offered to pay the funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks. Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer after receiving a call that he fell asleep..