Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: India gives stinging response to Pakistan at UNHRC
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:26s - Published
Watch: India gives stinging response to Pakistan at UNHRC

Watch: India gives stinging response to Pakistan at UNHRC

India gave a stinging response to Pakistan while exercising its right to reply at the UNHRC.

India called out Pakistan's hypocrisy in raising the issue of minorities at the convention and said that blasphemy laws are used to terrorise minorities throughout the country.

Hitting back at Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue, India said that the decision taken by the India government has no external ramifications and accused Pakistan of attempting to derail the peace process in J&K.

Watch the full video for all the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

rahulkr33

Rahul Kumar RT @htTweets: #Watch | India gives a stinging response to Pakistan at UNHRC. https://t.co/lL3kwPglYY 21 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #Watch | India gives a stinging response to Pakistan at UNHRC. https://t.co/lL3kwPglYY 22 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Attacks on Hindu funeral procession, church portray plight of minorities in Pakistan: India at UNHRC [Video]

Attacks on Hindu funeral procession, church portray plight of minorities in Pakistan: India at UNHRC

Vimarsh Aryan, First Secretary, India's permanent mission to United Nation's Office at Geneva (UNOG) exercised India's Right of Reply to Pakistan at 43rd Session of UNHRC in Geneva. Aryan said, "It's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published
India exercises its right of reply in response to statement by Pakistan at UNHRC [Video]

India exercises its right of reply in response to statement by Pakistan at UNHRC

India exercised its right of reply in response to statement made by Pakistan, at 43rd session of UN Human Rights Council. Senthil Kumar, First Secretary at Permanent Mission of India, Geneva said that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:49Published
Pakistan yet to respond to India's proposal of 'joint locust control operations': MEA [Video]

Pakistan yet to respond to India's proposal of 'joint locust control operations': MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava reacted on India-Pakistan cooperation on locust issue. He said, "We have proposed to Pakistan that we can activate technical level..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published