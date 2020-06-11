Watch: India gives stinging response to Pakistan at UNHRC

India gave a stinging response to Pakistan while exercising its right to reply at the UNHRC.

India called out Pakistan's hypocrisy in raising the issue of minorities at the convention and said that blasphemy laws are used to terrorise minorities throughout the country.

Hitting back at Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue, India said that the decision taken by the India government has no external ramifications and accused Pakistan of attempting to derail the peace process in J&K.

